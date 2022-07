27. Maratac Titanium Flashlight Rev 4 Get it

This tiny titanium flashlight from Maratac is featherweight and simple to use—just twist the lens housing to select brightness. The Cree LED is rated for up to 50,000 hours of use and emits a cool white beam on three settings from 265 lumens to 5, and the body is milled from solid billet of grade 5 titanium to weigh in a 26 grams.

[$95; countycomm.com]

