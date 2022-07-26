28. CRKT Techliner Super Shorty Pen Get it

If you want a semi-tactical pen, but don’t want the weight and size of a real one, the CRKT Techliner can sub in. The machined (and anodized) aluminum body is strong and light, and the magnetic ends keep the cap secured while allowing it to be attached to any metal surface. The pressurized pen cartridge can write in a multitude of extreme environments, too.

[$44; crkt.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!