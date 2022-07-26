29. Acebeam Rider RX Titanium Get it

The Rider is a rugged little AA flashlight that’s packed with premium features like a double-barred body with a titanium outer shell and aluminum interior, a two-position stainless clip (great for fidgeting!), and a 650 lumens LED bulb that throws a true-to-life beam out to 300 feet. It comes with a rechargeable USB-C battery and is durable enough to withstand drops of 3 feet and depths of 6.5 feet.

[$60; acebeam.com]

