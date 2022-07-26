30. LedLenser K6R Keychain LIght Get it

Instead of the usual barrel shape, this little 400 lumen flashlight uses a rectangular design that neatly holds a flip-out USB-A charging port to keep the internal battery topped off. Useful features in the compact light include a red light function for preserving nigh vision and a lock for the switch to prevent inadvertent activation.

[$35; ledlenserusa.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!