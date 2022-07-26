31. Olight i3T EOS Get it

This little flashlight should stay firmly in your grip with it’s unique double helix knurling along the aluminum body, and it’s powered by an easily found AAA battery so you won’t be without power for long. A handy side clip allows for multiple deployment options and the light quickly switches from 180 to 5 lumens with a press of the clicky button on the back.

[From $20; olightworld.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!