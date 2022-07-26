Gear

Everyday Carry Essentials: The Gear We Never Leave Home Without

This Olight flashlight has a knurled helix handle for extra grip.
31. Olight i3T EOS

This little flashlight should stay firmly in your grip with it’s unique double helix knurling along the aluminum body, and it’s powered by an easily found AAA battery so you won’t be without power for long. A handy side clip allows for multiple deployment options and the light quickly switches from 180 to 5 lumens with a press of the clicky button on the back.

[From $20; olightworld.com]

