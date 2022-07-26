32. Fenix E01 V2.0 Get it

The EO1 is a super-compact flashlight that packs in lots of great features. It has three lighting modes—high at 100 lumens, medium at 25, and low at 5—a machined aluminum body, a high-quality Cree LED bulb, and key ring attachment. It’s water resistant to 6.5 feet for up to 30 minutes, and is strong enough to survive drops of 1.5 feet. The AAA-powered light also comes in a brilliant blue color option.

[$13; fenix-store.com]

