5. Kershaw Federalist

Clips and tactical blades are cool, for sure, but for a night out at the local steakhouse, slide a gentleman folder like the Federalist in your pocket. Sans clip, the slipjoint (non-locking) knife has a high-end stainless clip point blade and green micarta scales with a textured canvas finish.

[$170; kershaw-kaiusa.com]

