6. CRKT Butte Get it

When you need to carry a burly, big knife with unique features, pick the Lucas Burnley-designed Butte. Hefty and strong, the hunting-style, stone-washed blade is made from durable D2 stainless and has a cool, button-style locking mechanism called the Deadbolt by CRKT. G-10 handles, lanyard slot, and a deep carry clip complete this modern classic.

[$125; crkt.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!