7. CIVIVI Altus Get it

Stylish but with a serious side, the Altus blends a design-centric, flat ground Damascus blade with black accents and good-looking green micarta scales. A recessed button lock keeps the knife secured when in your pocket and a stainless thumb stub helps deploy the blade quickly and smoothly on a ceramic ball bearing.

[$107; civivi.com]

