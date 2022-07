8. Shinola Runwell Chrono 47mm Get it

Rugged and handsome, the Detroit-built Shinola Runwell deserves a spot on your wrist. Highlights include a solid stainless steel case, sapphire crystal face, and leather strap backed by soft nubuck. The Swiss quartz movement—with hours, minutes, sub-second, chronograph, and date—is hand-built in Detroit using 85 components.

[$795; shinola.com]

