9. MVMT Havoc Chrono Get it

This 44mm chronograph from MVMT has a sophisticated flair for form and function that works in the wilderness or the office. A polished, brushed stainless steel case holds the battery-powered quartz movement and two subdials for timing 60 minutes or 60 seconds, topped off by a hardened mineral crystal.

[$158; mvmt.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!