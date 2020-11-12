Everything To Know About Apple’s New M1 Chip and MacBooks

If it seems like there’s been a lot of Apple events recently, well, there has been. The Silicon Valley tech-giant has released a flurry of news over the past few months, including announcements about the next generation of iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches. This week featured the third and final “Apple event” of 2020.

Apple announced the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini and most notably––their new M1 chip. The new chip is especially notable because it marks the first time that Apple designed their own chip specifically for the Mac––they previously used an Intel chip.

Apple claims this new M1 chip will deliver a big performance upgrade with up to 3.5x faster CPU, up to 6x faster GPU, up to 15x faster machine learning (ML) capabilities, and battery life up to 2x longer than before. To learn more about Apple’s big announcement and what to expect from their new line of computers, this video sums it all up in a tidy seven-minute package.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!