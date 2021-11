1985 Chicago Bears Team Signed Walter Payton #34 Mitchell & Ness Premier Jersey GET IT!

Any sports fan would go wide-eyed when they crack this open during the holidays. A gorgeous Mitchell & Ness Chicago Bears jersey signed by Walter Payton himself.

See It! Get the 1985 Chicago Bears Team Signed Walter Payton #34 Mitchell & Ness Premier Jersey ($1,399) Modell’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!