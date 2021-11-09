Gear

The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men

Box of Souls - A Nightmare on Elm Street 8XLP Box Set
Box of Souls – A Nightmare on Elm Street 8XLP Box Set

Got someone in your life that is both a movie lover and a vinyl freak? Then this box set is perfect for them. The first 8 Freddy Krueger movies and their soundtracks are lovingly restored in crystal clear audio quality in a box that will add a great ambiance to any pop culture fans home.

See It! Get the Box of Souls – A Nightmare on Elm Street 8XLP Box Set ($250) at Mondo

