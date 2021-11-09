The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men

Flint and Tinder Waxed Mill Jacket GET IT!

Huckberry delivers another winner with this fantastic Mill Jacket that does what Huckberry usually does, which is deliver a coat that’ll look good on any guy when they go out while keeping them protected from the winter winds. It’s been a great addition to our closet and it can be for someone in your life.

See It! Get the Flint and Tinder Waxed Mill Jacket ($248) at Huckberry

