The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men

Gojira 1954 StatueGET IT!
Godzilla (or Gojira as he was referred to in his original Japanese debut) is one of our favorite monsters in the land. A big behemoth of nuclear destruction, any fan of the large adult son of the sea can display this gorgeous statue on their desk.
See It! Get the Gojira 1954 Statue ($120) at Mondo
Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men
Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home
21 Best Gifts For Men Who Love to Sleep and Relax at Home
21 Fitness Gifts for Fitness-Focused Men Starting at Just $6
Men’s Journal Picks: Best Practical Gifts – Starting at Just $9
21 Gifts For Kids Who Have Everything This Holiday Season
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top