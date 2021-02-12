These Aren’t Your Father’s Down Puffy Jackets

The newest down puffy jackets are a league above those of yesteryear. They blend natural down with modern builds that keep you sheltered and warm from winter’s worst. Here’s the best part: They do so with smarter details, not extra bulk.

Outwear and workwear in general have made huge strides. Take these technical flannels. Just like the down puffy jackets below, they keep you warm without sacrificing style—a big win for you. Gone are the days of needing an arsenal of jackets and layers to go from the trails or slopes to town. These do double duty.

4 Puffy Jackets to Brave Winter’s Worst

Best Down Puffy for Tough Outdoor Tasks

1. Filson Down Cruiser

This modernized classic utilizes traditional materials, like an oil-finished cotton shell, to keep the 650-fill down dry. The rugged exterior covers a wool-lined collar and pockets, plus a smooth nylon interior.

[$450; filson.com]

Best Puffy Jacket for Carving Cold Turns

2. Spyder Impulse

The Impulse looks traditional, but four-way-stretch Gore-Tex lines the torso for maximum movement. Sealed seams keep water out (and 700-fill down from sogging), and underarm vents dump heat.

[$650; spyder.com]

Best Jacket for Light Alpine Strikes

3. The North Face Summit L3 50/50 Down Hoodie

This hyper-light puffer jacket packs small and features a unique 50-50 construction with rows of 800-fill goose down—any high-output athlete will appreciate the high permeability.

[$475; thenorthface.com]

Best Down Puffy Jacket for Urban Exploring

4. Mammut Photics Thermo Bomber

For nights on which you’ll trade a slimmer profile for max loft, this one provides. Laser-welded baffles prevent slumping and less heat from escaping the waterproof shell.

[$699; mammut.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!