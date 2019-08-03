Our Favorite Portable Power Packs Under $30 at Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We’ve all forgotten to plug our phone in overnight or before a night out, only for our phone to die a sad, quick death halfway through our commute. Even if you’re OK with carrying a phone charger with you everywhere you go, you still have to hope there’s a free outlet to use (and even then, you’re stuck by your phone). Save yourself the trouble of lugging around extra wires, and just invest in a portable battery pack that gives our smartphones a boost on-the-go.

Most battery packs aren’t device-specific, and can be used for iPhones, Androids and everything in-between. Some are external packs, and even have multiple USB ports for charging more than one device at a time. Others masquerade as phone cases, protecting your device while giving it enough juice to get you through until your next full charge. The best part? None are over $31.

Take a look at some of our favorite budget-friendly power banks and charging cases from Amazon.