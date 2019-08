INIU Portable Charger 10000mAh Power Bank GET IT!

Like the Getihu option, this also has an LED flashlight. However, instead of an LCD screen, it comes with a pawprint-shaped charge indicator. Plus, over 1,600 reviewers claim it gives them a speedy charge on every device they pair it with.

