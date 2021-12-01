Fail-Proof Gifts for People Who Are Impossible to Shop For

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now is the time to be shopping for gifts. December is here and the time to dilly dally is over. Shipping is a nightmare and the days are flying by like an out-of-control freight train, so you need to move now. Which is easier said than done when you have a lot of people to shop for. Especially if you got people in your life that are pretty much impossible to shop for.

Shopping for people like that is no fun. You want to get them something good and impressive, but you can’t figure it out. The time spent pulling out your hair feels like it’ll never end. We’ve already done a gift guide for people who say they don’t want anything to help you guys out. But there’s never anything wrong with going the extra mile. Especially when there is a new angle to take.

The new angle we found here is that there are some things that people just can’t pass up, no matter how persnickety they may be. Things like food and coffee. And this time of the year, there’s always a good bouquet of flowers to roll with. Bouquets that have a particularly festive feeling to them. And we have found a bunch of good gifting options in those very categories that’ll make anyone happy this holiday.

All you guys gotta do is scroll on down to find the right items for hard-to-please gifters this year. It’s a nice little variety within that should go well with the other gift guide that helps pad the numbers for those pains in the neck. But like we said, you better act now because these items won’t get here immediately these days. Don’t let the holiday season pass you by without getting your gifts picked out right now.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!