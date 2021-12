Modern Feast of the 7 Fishes GET IT!

For those that like to celebrate the holiday with the ole fashioned 7 Fishes meal, this box from Fulton will deliver all one could need to ring in the holiday like a king.

See It! Get the Modern Feast of the 7 Fishes ($470) at Fulton Fish Market

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!