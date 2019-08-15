These Might Just be the Fastest Drying Towels Ever

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





It’s deceptively difficult to find the perfect towels. Sure, so many of them look great on the rack in the store, but the moment they’re brought home and used after a shower, they begin to fall apart. They either feel rough against the skin, shed, or don’t dry you off quickly enough. Sometimes they fall apart in the wash, or worse yet, the colors run all over your other clothes. We just want towels that can absorb water and dry quickly, and if they look good on our towel rack, that’s an added bonus. Thankfully, the Coyuchi Air Weight Organic Towels meet and exceed every standard.

True to their name, the Air Weight towels are designed to not feel chunky or heavy. But these 100% cotton towels go above and beyond. The loose weave ensures they don’t get soggy. It’s a quick-dry design that reduces the amount of water that the towel holds on to, so it won’t feel or smell dirty after a couple of uses.

The towels come in multiple sizes, too—a bath towel, a bath sheet, a bath mat, a hand towel, and a washcloth. There’s also a set of 6 washcloths, a set of 4 bath towels, and a set that comes with 6 towels (2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 2 washcloths). They also come in 9 different colors, all chosen for their resemblance and connection to the Earth, water, and sky. They’re meant to look muted, so they look luxurious no matter what bathroom decor they’re paired with.

You’re supposed to replace your towels after two years, so Coyuchi offers a subscription service that replaces your set every 6 to 24 months. You can opt to pay a flat fee, or in monthly installments for your perfect set. As for your retired towels? Coyuchi promises to keep them out of landfills and in circulation. If they’re still in working order, they are cleaned with liquid CO2, which removes any odors, oils, and impurities. If they’re beyond repair, the material is upcycled into something new.

Towels are always gonna be a necessity in any home. Instead of buying cheap towels that will break apart after a wash or two, spring for the softest towels on the market—the Air Weight Organic Towels. Your post-shower skin will thank you.

Get It: Pick up the Air Weight Organic Towels ($8 – $178) at Coyuchi.

