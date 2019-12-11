Ask 10 people what bikes or running shoes are the best, and you’ll likely get 10 different answers. For runners and cyclists, choosing gear is a highly personal decision—a certain shoe or set of wheels that helps one person nab a PR could lead to a terrible race for another runner or rider. But numbers don’t lie, and now there’s some convincing data on what models are the quickest. Based on activity uploads from its 48 million members around the globe, Strava has released a list of the top five fastest running shoes and bikes in its 2019 Year in Sport report.

Will these kicks and bikes make you a faster runner or rider? Not without the hard stuff, like proper training and nutrition. But then again, they probably won’t hurt your times, either. Read on to see which models cracked the Strava top five this year—and maybe add them to your wish list.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!