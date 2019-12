2. Cervélo P5 Get It

Cervélo’s engineers focused on making this bike as light and aerodynamic as possible, and it definitely helped Strava users churn through some scorching-fast rides. The carbon fiber frame uses carefully placed layups to maximize weight savings while also preserving strength in key areas, so you get comfort and stiffness in a lightweight package.

Average Speed: 17.7 mph

