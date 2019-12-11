2. Nike Vaporfly 4%

The predecessor to the Next% above, the 4% grabbed headlines around the world because of Nike’s claims (corroborated by scientists) that the shoe could make runners faster and more efficient. After helping several elite marathoners win races, the shoes proved they could deliver. Even though it’s no longer Nike’s fastest shoe, it’s still a very speedy pick for any runner.

Average Pace: 8:16/mile

