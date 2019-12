4. Trek Speed Concept (Tie) Get It

The Speed Concept is Trek’s most aerodynamic bike based on wind-tunnel testing, and while it’s built to go fast, it’s also highly customizable and adjustable, so it’ll work for a variety of riders. No surprise then, that many Strava athletes chose it—and likely nabbed a few KOMs, too.

Average Speed: 17.5 mph

