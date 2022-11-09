The Best Fat Tire Bikes to Ride This Winter

1. Best Budget Fat Tire Bike: Framed Minnesota 26” Get It

Framed’s entry-level, alloy-frame Minnesota is a great do-it-all bike for exploring winter on two wheels, and it won’t break the bank. The Minnesota now has a ​​Shimano Deore M6000 1×10 drivetrain paired with an 11-42 cassette and a 28-tooth front chainring—better gearing for a wider variety of terrain. It’s a comfortable bike, if slightly on the heavy side at 34 pounds 4 ounces (18-inch frame). It’s equipped with 26×4-inch tires on rims that are not tubeless compatible.

[$1,100; framedbikes.com]

