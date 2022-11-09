The Best Fat Tire Bikes to Ride This Winter

2. Best for Everyday Riding: Surly Wednesday Get It

Steel is real, and if you’re looking for a do-it-all fat tire bike (and you don’t need one with the widest tires), the Wednesday is a go-to option. It will last you a lifetime and take you nearly anywhere you want to ride. To make it, Surly combined elements of its trail and touring bikes to make the best bike for the rider who splits their saddle time between off-road touring and trail riding. With 3.8-inch tires on 26-inch rims, a 12-speed drivetrain, and stealth dropper post routing, this bike is as adept at bikepacking as it is rolling over snowy hardpack and groomers. Surly gives the Wednesday five stars for snow and sand and four stars for bikepacking, tire clearance, and singletrack, with the asterisk that “you can ride your bike wherever the hell you want, but this is what we think this bike is best at.”

