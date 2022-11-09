The Best Fat Tire Bikes to Ride This Winter

3. Best for Climbing: Canyon Dude CF 7 Get It

With a carbon frame and 12-speed SRAM SX drivetrain, Canyon’s Dude is one of the best-value fat tire bikes available. It’s also one of the best options for climbing thanks to its trim weight—under 30 pounds—and fast-rolling 27.5-inch wheels. The bike comes with MAXXIS Minion 3.8-inch tires, but variable rear dropouts provide options: The bike can also be set up to accommodate 26-inch wheels and 4.8-inch tires or 29-inch wheels with 3-inch plus-sized tires to match your riding preferences. The price is right, and for riders who aren’t near a bike shop that stocks fat bikes, this one ships directly to you.

[$1,999; canyon.com]

