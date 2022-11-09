The Best Fat Tire Bikes to Ride This Winter

4. Best for Touring: Salsa Mukluk Get It

A fat bike to help you explore the road less traveled, Salsa’s Mukluk adapts to your adventures. Alternator dropouts let you slacken or steepen the bike’s geometry and change from 26-inch wheels with 4.8-inch tires to 29-inch wheels with standard mountain bike or plus tires. The bike, which is available in either aluminum or carbon, has bountiful accessory mounts for bags, bottles, racks, and more. The trail-focused geometry is stable and easy to steer whether you’re lapping groomed singletrack or tackling a winter bikepacking adventure. All builds have a shock-absorbing carbon fork and internal cable routing for a dropper if you want to add one.

[Starting at $2,149; salsacycles.com]

