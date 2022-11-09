The Best Fat Tire Bikes to Ride This Winter

5. Best for Clipless Pedals: Otso Voytek Get It

If you’ve ever ridden a fat bike and felt pain in your knees afterward, that’s probably because the bike was built on a wider-than-normal bottom bracket, which increases the bike’s Q-factor (how far apart the crank arms are). Not only can that compromise a bike’s agility, but it can also put extra stress on your knees if you’re riding clipless pedals. Otso’s Voytek has the narrowest Q-factor of any fat bike. That means it’s not only easy on the knees, but it also helps the bike corner beautifully in tight terrain. Run it as a plus-sized fun hog with a suspension fork and a dropper post for year-round exploring. Or swap the 26-inch wheels for 29-inch wheels and put this hardtail on a diet for fair-weather pedaling.

[$3,990; otsocycles.com]

