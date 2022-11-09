The Best Fat Tire Bikes to Ride This Winter

6. Best Fat-Tire E-Bike for Chill Exploring: Velotric Nomad 1 Get It

Made for bike trail cruising, gravel pathways, and everyday riding that doesn’t involve technical singletrack, Velotric’s Nomad 1 is a great pick for commuting or running errands by bike. The eight-speed Shimano drivetrain shifts smoothly, and the 750-watt rear hub motor and removable “Tesla-grade” battery provide pedal assist for the 72-pound bike for up to 55 miles—taking the sweat out of fat tire missions year-round. It’s made to carry cargo, and it comes in both step-through and high-step models to match your preferences.

[$1,399; velotricbike.com]

