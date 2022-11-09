The Best Fat Tire Bikes to Ride This Winter

7. Best Features: Trek Farley 7 Get It

You’ll get all the bells and whistles when you opt for Trek’s Farley 7. The aluminum fat bike is outfitted with a 12-speed Shimano NX/GX drivetrain, a dropper post, and an air-sprung Manitou Mastodon fork with 80mm of travel to smooth out your ride. The Farley 7 feels and handles a lot like a great mountain bike, and it’s ready for winter rallies. Sliding dropouts let you customize the feel and swap wheels if you want to run this bike year-round. It’s outfitted with extra-grippy Bontrager Gnarwhal TLR tires, and they accept studs for improved traction in slick conditions. The Farley 7 comes with tubeless-ready rims and tires and weighs 35.1 pounds (size medium). Note: This bike is sold out online but might be available at your local bike shop.

[$2,850; trekbikes.com]

