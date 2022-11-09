The Best Fat Tire Bikes to Ride This Winter

8. Best for Technical Trails: Rocky Mountain Blizzard Get It

If you’re a mountain biker seeking a fat bike with familiar DNA, the singletrack-ready Blizzard is the bike for you. Rocky Mountain’s Blizzard has slack trail geometry, massive tire real estate, and mega clearance. It handles like a mountain bike: stable, balanced, and speedy whether you’re climbing or descending. And it’s made for pushing your limits on snowy and sandy terrain. The Blizzard comes in many variations, with both 26-inch and 27.5-inch wheel sizes. The 27.5-inch wheel-compatible frames can also be run with 29-inch wheels on dirt.

[Starting at $1,599, bikes.com]

