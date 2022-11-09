The Best Fat Tire Bikes to Ride This Winter

9. The Ultimate Fat Bike: Why Big Iron V2 Get It

With 27.5-inch wheels and clearance for 27.5×4.5-inch or 26×5-inch tires, the titanium Big Iron V2 is a rideable work of art that’s in the upper echelon of fantastically fun and gorgeously spec’d fat tire bikes. The V2 has more progressive geometry than the V1, as well as a universal derailleur hanger. Whether you take it out for a spin around your local Nordic network or decide to traverse Vermont or Alaska or Siberia, it delivers the stiff-but-not-jarring ride that titanium is known for. The top-shelf SRAM XX1 AXS version is sold out, but the GX and X01 Eagle versions are still available (it’s also available as a frame only).

[Starting at $5,149; whycycles.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!