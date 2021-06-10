What’s not to love with the Soundcore headphones? Noise-Canceling? Check. Thirty-hour playtime? Check. Bass-up Technology and Memory-Foam Ear Cushions? Check and check. Trust us when we say, Dad will definitely appreciate the gift of crystal-clear sound this Father’s Day.

Get It: Pick up the Life 2 Active Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Hi-Res Audio Wireless Headphones ($80) at LifeToGo

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

Check out The Men’s Journal Father’s Day Gift Guide 2021

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!