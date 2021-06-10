Gear

Father’s Day Gift Guide: Skip The Socks, THIS Is What Dad Really Wants

Security eufyCam 2
4
LifeToGo 3 / 4

Security At Your Fingertips

GET IT!

If Dad is always looking out for you, give him extra sets of eyes with the Security eufyCam 2. The eufyCam 2 includes two cameras for recording high-resolution video for wide-screen viewing, powerful night vision up to 25′ feet and smart integration, connecting the device to Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Get It: Pick up the Security eufyCam 2 ($150) at LifeToGo

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Eufy_Floodlight_300x490
More from Gear