2. Cobalt Golf Q-6 Slope Rangefinder Get It

Help Dad hone in on the pin the next time he hits the golf course with this tech-savvy range finder. It’s a great way to turn the old-time sport of golf into a modern, enjoyable experience—with no guessing games required to determine his range (or the proper club selection).

[$450; cobalt-golf.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!