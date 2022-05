4. Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Portable Speaker Get It

Whether he’s manning the grill, throwing a pool party, or soaking up some rays at the beach, Dad now has the best way to blast his favorite tunes on the go. This compact speaker also doubles as a power bank and features a handy strap for clip-on portability.

[$60; tribit.com]

