5. Gretsch G9500 Jim Dandy Flat Top Acoustic Guitar Get It

Know a dad on your gifting list who’s a skilled musician? Or someone who’s always wanted to learn? Get him this eye-catching two-tone guitar, which is modeled after the famed Gretsch parlor guitars of the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s. When he’s not strumming it, it doubles as a stylish piece of music-oriented decor, too.

[$179; reverb.com]

