LifeStraw

When it comes to backcountry adventures, nothing is more important than ensuring you’ll have access to clean, safe water. LifeStraw is an ultra light and portable straw that makes water safe to drink by filtering out bacteria, parasites, and microplastics.

Weighing in at just 2 oz., LifesStraw can filter 1,000 gallons of water and can be used to drink directly from streams and lakes. Additionally, each purchase supports LifeStraw’s Give Back program which helps provide clean water access to communities in need.

[$19.95; lifestraw.com]

