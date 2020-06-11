For the Camper GET IT

Nemo Equipment Puffin Insulated Blanket

When it comes to camping, having the proper equipment can make or break your trip. Made from soft nylon micro-ripstop and filled with synthetic insulation, the Puffin includes thoughtful details like curved edges for wrapping around the body and a foot nook, making it the ultimate fireside companion.

The blanket also includes a stuff sack that allows for easy storage and can also double as a pillow when stuffed, making it the ideal camping blanket.

[$99.95; nemoequipment.com]

