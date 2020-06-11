Gear

Father’s Day Gift Ideas for All Types of Active Dads

For the Camper

Nemo Equipment Puffin Insulated Blanket

When it comes to camping, having the proper equipment can make or break your trip. Made from soft nylon micro-ripstop and filled with synthetic insulation, the Puffin includes thoughtful details like curved edges for wrapping around the body and a foot nook, making it the ultimate fireside companion.

The blanket also includes a stuff sack that allows for easy storage and can also double as a pillow when stuffed, making it the ideal camping blanket. 

[$99.95; nemoequipment.com]

