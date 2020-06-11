For the Climber GET IT

Black Diamond Impact Crash Pad

Every climber needs a good crash pad in their arsenal, and Black Diamond’s Impact Crash Pad is a great all-around option. Weighing in at 9 lbs. 8 oz. and measuring 39x45x4 inches, the impact pad features closed-cell PE foam on top and high-compression PU foam on bottom, with ripstop polyester all around for abrasion and water resistance.

Additionally, the pad includes shoulder straps, a waist belt, two side grab handles, and a hinge-style fold for easy transport.

[$199.95; blackdiamondequipment.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!