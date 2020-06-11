For the Cyclist

Giro Rivet CS Glove

If you’re looking for a glove that feels like you’re wearing nothing, look no further than the Rivet CS Glove. These lightweight gloves offer the protection and coverage you’d expect in a good pair of gloves, without the excess padding that can limit control.

Available in five different color options, the Rivet Cool Skin Glove is the lightest full finger glove Giro has ever offered, making it the ideal glove for warmer days ahead.

[$36; giro.com]

