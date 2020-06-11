For the Kid-at-Heart GET IT

Onewheel Pint

If your dad is all about getting outside and having a good time, the Onewheel Pint is the gift for him. Onewheel is a self-balancing electric skateboard-of-sorts that mimics the feel of surfing or snowboarding in an urban setting. The Onewheel Pint is the company’s most compact board on offer but still packs a punch.

Ringing in at just 27-inches long, the Onewheel Pint has a range of 6-8 miles and can hit speeds of 16 mph. The board includes a handle for easy transport, features a Lightbar in the front footpad, and includes Simplestop dismount technology to ease the learning curve.

[$950; onewheel.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!