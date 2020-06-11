For the Mountain Biker GET IT

Troy Lee Siskin 8

Osprey partnered up with legendary bike/motocross designer Troy Lee to create the limited edition Troy Lee Siskin 8. The hydration pack features a 2.5-liter reservoir with direct zip access as well as separate main compartment with plenty of room to stash tools, snacks, and other necessities.

Designed for bodies in motion, the pack features a mesh-covered foam back panel and a soft-edged harness that allows for a secure fit while simultaneously keeping you cool.

[$115; osprey.com]

