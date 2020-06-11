For the Runner GET IT

Garmin Forerunner 45S

Although a watch is not a necessity for running, a good one is sure to enhance your training. Designed specifically for runners, the lightweight Garmin Forerunner 45S GPS tracks pace, distance, and intervals to ensure you’re hitting your goal times.

The sleek watch also monitors heart rate and includes free coaching/training plans, safety features, music capabilities, and smart notifications so you can stay in touch while you’re on the go. With up to seven days of battery life, there’s not much more we could ask for in a watch.

[$199.99; buy.garmin.com]

