For the Traveler

Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel Bag

Whether Dad prefers luxury retreats or rugged adventures, the Black Hole wheeled duffel is designed to withstand it all. Available in three different size options, the Black Hole wheeled duffel is made from 100-percent recycled polyester and includes a TPU-film laminate to ensure it’s weather and abrasion resistant.

Other features include reinforced haul handles, oversized wheels, internal compression straps, and multiple pockets to help keep your gear organized.

[$329; patagonia.com]

