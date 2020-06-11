For the Waterman GET IT

Outerknown Apex Trunks

A good pair of trunks is a necessity in any waterman’s wardrobe, making them the perfect gift for the rad dad in your life. Developed and tested by 11X world champion Kelly Slater, the Outerknown Apex Trunks are lightweight and flexible, without sacrificing performance.

Made from recycled polyester and sewn in a Fair Trade Certified Facility, the Apex trunks are available in twenty different colorways and pack down into their own back pocket, making them the ultimate short for on-the-go adventures.

[$145; outerknown.com]

