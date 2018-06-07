Listen, your dad doesn’t need another money clip or decorative whiskey decanter. For once, get him something that he actually wants for Father’s Day—and by that I mean new fly-fishing gear. It’s a proven, scientific fact that no dad has ever been upset upon receiving a new rod, reel, or angling essential. Look it up. So, with that in mind, here are seven fly-fishing products from across the spectrum that he’s sure to love—and actually use.